“Water safety tips”: Tips for avoiding water disasters

Staying Safe on the Water: Tips for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer for many people who enjoy being out on the water. With sunny and warm weather forecasted, lakes and rivers are likely to be crowded with boaters, fishermen, skiers, tubers, and kayakers for the first time in months. While being on the water can be a blissful experience, it is important to remember that it can also be dangerous if proper safety measures are not taken.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is teaming up with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks to remind people that drinking and driving risks apply to water vehicles the same way they do to roads. Alcohol is commonly the leading cause of boating accidents and deaths, accounting for 16% of total fatalities on American waterways in 2022, according to the United States Coast Guard. The legal blood alcohol limit for operating a water vessel in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota is .08, the same as driving on the road in all three states. Penalties for a first offense may include jail time, $1,000 or more in fines, and the temporary loss of one’s boating license.

MADD advises all water enthusiasts, especially boaters, to have a safety plan in case of an emergency. The plan should start with the boats’ driver not consuming any alcohol. “And when they get off the boat, if they do decide to drink, to make sure they have a designated driver before they go to their next destination,” said Veronica Hawman, MADD’s regional executive director for Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Sanford Child Services in Sioux Falls recommends that each boat also have a passenger who is a designated water watcher, especially if there are children on board. This person should ensure that children keep their hands and feet on the boat at all times and do not run on the boat. Parents and guardians should also check that children have extra sunscreen and water before the boat leaves the dock, as children’s skin burns faster than adults, and they become dehydrated more quickly. Dry towels should be immediately ready for them when they get back in the boat after taking a dip.

Hawman and Nancy Raether, the community programs coordinator for Sanford Child Services, both emphasized that the most important life-saving tool anyone out on the water can have is a life jacket. They come in all sizes to fit anyone of any age. “You might think that because a car seat is safe for a child to ride in while they’re in the car, that they could possibly ride in the boat on a car seat,” Raether said. “That is not the safest option.”

It is essential to be mindful of the dangers of being on the water and take necessary precautions to avoid tragedy. Memorial Day weekend should be a time of enjoyment, not disaster.

News Source : https://www.dakotanewsnow.com

Source Link :How to prevent disasters on the water/