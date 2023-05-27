“Water safety tips”: Tips for Ensuring Your Safety on the Water During Memorial Day Weekend

Staying Safe on Lake Tuscaloosa during Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer on Lake Tuscaloosa, and while having fun is important, safety should always come first. Tuscaloosa Police Officer Wes Hollingsworth emphasizes the importance of common sense and paying attention to your surroundings to avoid accidents.

With at least 750 boats and 1,500 people on the water at any given time during the weekend, it’s crucial to keep a proper lookout and have someone watch outside the boat. Senior Trooper Freddie Ingram reminds boaters to obey all rules of the waterways and avoid reckless driving, drinking and driving, and speeding.

Law Enforcement’s Tips for Staying Safe on Lake Tuscaloosa

Here are some tips from law enforcement to keep yourself and your family safe while enjoying the water:

1. Pay attention to your surroundings

Being aware of your surroundings can help avoid accidents. With so many people and boats on the water, paying attention is key.

2. Keep a proper lookout

Instead of worrying about everything that’s going on inside your boat, make sure someone is watching outside the boat. This can help spot potential accidents and anyone who falls into the water.

3. Obey all rules of the waterways

Just like driving on the road, there are right and wrong sides to drive on the water. Reckless driving, drinking and driving, and speeding are all illegal on the water.

Family’s Message on Staying Safe

The Patton family, who was getting ready to set sail on Lake Tuscaloosa for the weekend, emphasizes the importance of watching what you’re doing and paying attention to what’s around you. They hope everyone stays safe and avoids any accidents.

Remember, safety should always come first, and with these tips in mind, you can enjoy a fun and safe Memorial Day weekend on Lake Tuscaloosa.

News Source : WVUA 23

Source Link :How to stay safe on the water this Memorial Day weekend/