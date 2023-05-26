“Waterbury fatal shooting investigation” today : Investigation Underway by Waterbury Police into the Killing of a 26-Year-Old through Shooting

Investigation underway by Waterbury police after 26-year-old man fatally shot. today 2023.

Waterbury police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man on Thursday evening. The incident occurred on the 200 block of Circular Avenue and the victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he died. Waterbury major crimes detectives are investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

News Source : Staff report

