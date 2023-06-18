Waterbury Shooting Claims One Life today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. The information was reported by fox61.com and was initially published at 10:02 PM EDT on June 17, 2023, with updates at the same time.
- Waterbury shooting
- Homicide investigation in Waterbury
- Gun violence in Connecticut
- Suspect arrested in Waterbury shooting case
- Community response to Waterbury shooting
News Source : fox61.com
Source Link :Man dead after shooting in Waterbury/