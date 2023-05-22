“Waterloo Police Fatal Stabbing Investigation” today : Crime & Courts: Waterloo Police Probe Deadly Stabbing

Crime & Courts: Waterloo Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing today 2023.

A woman died after being stabbed multiple times in Waterloo, Iowa. Emergency services were called to an address on Fereday Court after reports of an unconscious woman. Fire Rescue attempted to save her life but she later died in hospital from her injuries. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Waterloo Police Detective Division or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

News Source : KWWL

