“Waterloo Regional Police Service suspect threatens resident with knife” : Police seek suspect in Cambridge car break-in and knife threat

“Cambridge Resident Threatened by Suspect Trying to Break into Cars”

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is currently searching for a suspicious man who reportedly attempted to break into cars in Cambridge and threatened a resident with a knife. The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Sunday on Swift Crescent. According to reports, a homeowner heard a noise outside their residence and went to investigate, only to find the man attempting to open their car door. When the resident confronted the suspect, the individual allegedly pulled out a knife and made threats before fleeing the scene. Thankfully, no one was injured during the altercation. Two other individuals in the vicinity later reported seeing a suspicious man near their homes. The suspect is described as a male aged 25-28, 5’10 tall, weighing 170 pounds, and was wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.

Read Full story : Cambridge resident allegedly threatened with knife by man trying to get into car /

News Source : Kitchener

1. Cambridge knife threat

2. Carjacking attempt in Cambridge

3. Cambridge resident attacked with knife

4. Knife attack in Cambridge

5. Cambridge public safety concerns