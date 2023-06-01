Waterloo Woman Arrested in Connection to Homicide of Roberta Nagy

Roberta Nagy : Waterloo woman charged in recent homicide case: Victim identified as Roberta Nagy

A Waterloo resident, Sarah Nagy Brown, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to a recent homicide case. On May 21, authorities were called to 217-D Fereday Court in response to an unconscious woman. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim, identified as 54-year-old Roberta Nagy, passed away in the hospital from multiple knife wounds.

News Source : KWWL

