“Watermarking on Ibis Paint”: Beginner Tutorial: Creating a Watermark on Ibis Paint with Asher_heartz

Introduction

Watermarks are a crucial aspect of digital art. They help protect your work from being stolen or used without your permission. A watermark is a visible overlay of your name, logo, or signature on your artwork, which serves as a reminder of the creator’s identity. In this tutorial, we will learn how to make a watermark on Ibis Paint, a popular digital art software.

Step 1: Creating the Watermark

The first step is to create the watermark. Open a new canvas in Ibis Paint and create your watermark. This could be your name, logo, or signature. Use a font that is easy to read and stands out. You can also add some design elements or a border to make it more visually appealing.

Step 2: Save the Watermark

Once you have created your watermark, save it as a PNG file. This is important as PNG files have a transparent background, which means that only the watermark will be visible and not the white background.

Step 3: Import the Watermark

Open the artwork that you want to add the watermark to. Go to the Layers menu and add a new layer. This layer will be used to add the watermark. Then, import the watermark by tapping on the “+” icon and selecting the PNG file that you saved earlier.

Step 4: Adjust the Size and Position of the Watermark

Now that you have imported the watermark, it’s time to adjust its size and position. Use the Transform tool to resize the watermark to the desired size. You can also rotate, flip, or skew the watermark if needed. Then, use the Move tool to position the watermark where you want it to be.

Step 5: Adjust the Opacity of the Watermark

The opacity of the watermark refers to how transparent it is. You want the watermark to be visible but not overpowering. To adjust the opacity, go to the Layers menu and tap on the layer that contains the watermark. Then, use the Opacity slider to adjust the opacity to your desired level.

Step 6: Merge the Layers

Once you are happy with the size, position, and opacity of the watermark, it’s time to merge the layers. Go to the Layers menu and tap on the Merge button. This will merge the watermark layer with the artwork layer, making the watermark a permanent part of the artwork.

Step 7: Save the Artwork

The final step is to save the artwork with the watermark. Go to the File menu and select Save or Save As. This will save the artwork with the watermark as a new file. You can now share the artwork without worrying about it being stolen or used without your permission.

Conclusion

Watermarks are an essential aspect of digital art. They help protect your work from being stolen or used without your permission. In this tutorial, we learned how to make a watermark on Ibis Paint, a popular digital art software. By following these simple steps, you can add a watermark to your artwork and protect your work from being stolen or used without your permission.

