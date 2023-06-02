Watermelon Recipe: Create this amazing recipe using watermelon rind | Instant Watermelon Recipe

Watermelon is a refreshing fruit that is enjoyed by people of all ages. It is a great source of hydration and contains essential vitamins and minerals. However, what many people don’t know is that watermelon rind is also edible and can be used to make delicious recipes. In this article, we will be sharing a fantastic watermelon recipe that uses the rind to create a tasty dish.

Benefits of Watermelon Rind

Before we dive into the recipe, let’s talk about the benefits of watermelon rind. Watermelon rind is rich in citrulline, an amino acid that helps to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. It is also a great source of fiber, which can aid in digestion and promote a healthy gut. Additionally, watermelon rind contains antioxidants that can help to reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases.

Ingredients

To make this watermelon rind recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

2 cups of watermelon rind

1 tablespoon of oil

1 teaspoon of mustard seeds

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon of red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of garam masala powder

Salt to taste

1/2 cup of water

Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions

Cut the watermelon rind into small pieces and remove any remaining pink flesh. Heat the oil in a pan on medium heat and add the mustard seeds. Once they start to crackle, add the cumin seeds and fry for a few seconds. Add the watermelon rind to the pan and stir well. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes. Add the water to the pan and stir well. Cover the pan and let it cook for 10-15 minutes or until the watermelon rind becomes tender. Once the watermelon rind is cooked, remove the lid and cook for another 2-3 minutes to let the excess water evaporate. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or bread.

Conclusion

This watermelon rind recipe is a great way to use up leftover watermelon rind and create a flavorful dish. It is easy to make and takes only a few minutes to prepare. The spices used in the recipe add a delicious flavor to the dish, making it a perfect side dish for any meal. So next time you have some watermelon rind leftover, give this recipe a try!

Watermelon rind recipes Creative watermelon dishes Quick watermelon recipe Healthy watermelon ideas Watermelon skin uses

News Source : Fresh & healthy food

Source Link :तरबूज के छिलको से बनाए ये शानदार रेसिपी|Watermelon Recipe |Instant Recipe |/