Waterproof Deck Box : Devoko’s 100 Gallon Black Waterproof Resin Deck Box: Ideal for Storing Patio Furniture Cushions, Garden Tools, and Toys Indoors and Outdoors with Lockable Feature.

“Devoko Large Resin Deck Box – 100 Gallon Capacity, Waterproof, Lockable, for Patio Furniture Cushions, Toys, and Garden Tools – Indoor/Outdoor Use (Black)”



The Devoko 100 Gallon Waterproof Large Resin Deck Box is the perfect solution for all your storage needs, whether indoors or outdoors. With a storage capacity of 100 gallons, this deck box provides ample space to store all your belongings, such as pillows, toys, tools, and equipment. The dimensions of 47.8″L x 21.4″W x 24.6″H are perfect for storing large items, and the deck box is designed to keep them safe and secure.

Made of weather-resistant and waterproof poly resin, this deck box will prevent fading, rusting, peeling, and bending, ensuring that it looks new for a long time. The material is also easy to maintain, and you can simply wipe it down with a damp cloth to keep it clean. The deck box is strong and durable, and it can withstand harsh weather conditions, making it perfect for use in outdoor spaces.

The Devoko 100 Gallon Waterproof Large Resin Deck Box is not only functional but also stylish. The black color and sleek design will complement any decor, whether you use it indoors or outdoors. The deck box also provides two comfortable seatings, with a weight capacity of 500 lbs. You can use it as a bench in your home or outdoor space, and the two side handles make it easy to move around.

The deck box is designed with functionality in mind. It is equipped with two gas rods that make it easy to open and close the lid, and the rods also prevent your hands from getting clamped. The lockable lid ensures that your belongings are safe and secure, and you can rest easy knowing that your items are protected from theft or damage.

In conclusion, the Devoko 100 Gallon Waterproof Large Resin Deck Box is a versatile and functional storage solution for your indoor and outdoor spaces. With a storage capacity of 100 gallons, weather-resistant and waterproof poly resin material, and comfortable seating, this deck box is perfect for storing your belongings, whether you use it as a bench or a storage container. The design is stylish and functional, and the lockable lid ensures that your belongings are safe and secure.



