Wave Church Member Lauren Riddle Passes Away at 40 in Virginia Beach VA: Cause of Death Mentioned in the Obituary

Obituary of Lauren Riddle

Lauren Riddle, a beloved member of Wave Church in Virginia Beach, VA, passed away at the age of 40.

Lauren was a kind and loving person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, her compassionate heart, and her unwavering faith in God.

Lauren’s cause of death was not disclosed by her family.

She is survived by her husband, two children, and a large extended family who loved her dearly.

A celebration of Lauren’s life will be held at Wave Church on Friday, August 6th at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wave Church Missions Fund in Lauren’s memory.

