WAVY.com Reports on Lockdown of Ghent School in Norfolk Due to Discovery of Bullets by Students today.

The building of Ghent Middle School in Norfolk is currently on lockdown as a precautionary measure due to the discovery of bullets outside by some of the students, as confirmed by the spokesperson of Norfolk Public Schools. The police are investigating the matter.

News Source : WAVY.com

Source Link :Ghent School in Norfolk placed on lockdown after students find bullets outside – WAVY.com/