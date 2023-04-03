Wayans family patriarch dead.

The head of the Wayans family, Howell Wayans, has departed from this world.

The Wayans family is mourning the loss of their patriarch, Howell Wayans, who passed away at the age of 88. Howell was the father of ten children, including famous comedian brothers Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans, as well as actresses Kim and Elvira Wayans. He was also the grandfather to numerous grandchildren, many of whom have followed in their family’s footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Born in New York City in 1935, Howell was a devout Jehovah’s Witness who instilled strong values of faith and family in his children. He worked as a supermarket manager to support his family, but also had a passion for writing and performing. He wrote and directed church plays and was an active member of his congregation.

Despite not pursuing a career in entertainment himself, Howell’s influence on his children and their success cannot be overstated. He encouraged their creativity and supported their dreams, even when they faced adversity in the industry. His guidance and love helped shape the Wayans family brand, which has become synonymous with comedy and entertainment.

The news of Howell’s passing was shared on social media by The Source Magazine, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow entertainers. Many noted the impact that the Wayans family has had on the entertainment industry and expressed their sympathy for their loss.

Howell’s legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, and the countless fans who have been touched by the Wayans family’s humor and talent. Though the family is undoubtedly grieving, they can take comfort in knowing that Howell’s spirit and values will continue to guide them in the years to come.

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/R1JPpkf6B2 — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 3, 2023

