Wayans family patriarch Howell dies.

The head of the Wayans family, Howell Wayans, has died.

It’s with heavy hearts that we report on the passing of Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family. Howell passed away peacefully yesterday, surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 89. His impact on the entertainment industry and his contributions to the Wayans family’s legacy will never be forgotten.

Born in 1934, Howell Wayans was the father of ten children, five of whom followed in his footsteps and pursued careers in the entertainment industry. He and his wife Elvira, who passed away in 2017, raised their children on the east side of New York City, where Howell worked as a grocery store manager. Despite his humble beginnings, Howell always had a passion for comedy and acting.

In the 1970s, Howell made his way onto the comedy circuit, performing at clubs throughout New York City. He went on to make appearances on several popular TV shows, including “Sanford and Son” and “The Jeffersons.” His talent and passion for comedy were passed down to his children, who would go on to become some of the most successful and influential comedians in entertainment history.

Howell’s legacy lives on through his children, who have made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Keenen Ivory Wayans, the eldest of Howell’s children, created the groundbreaking comedy series “In Living Color” in 1990, which launched the careers of Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez, among others. Damon Wayans, one of Howell’s younger sons, starred in the hit TV series “My Wife and Kids” and “Lethal Weapon.” Marlon Wayans, another of Howell’s sons, has starred in many successful films, including “White Chicks” and “Scary Movie.”

Howell’s impact on the entertainment industry is immeasurable, and his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on through his family, whose talent, passion, and love of comedy were nurtured by their beloved father and patriarch. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wayans family during this difficult time.

Source : @TheSource

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/4DieqfnqNI — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 4, 2023

