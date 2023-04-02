Wayans Family patriarch, Howell Wayans, dead.

The head of the Wayans family, Howell Wayans, has departed from this world.

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the famous Wayans family, has passed away. The news was confirmed by The Source Magazine via a tweet on April 2nd, 2023.

The Wayans family is known for their contributions to the entertainment industry, with members like Keenen Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Damon Wayans Jr. making a name for themselves in Hollywood. However, at the center of it all was Howell Wayans, the father of the Wayans clan.

Born on May 25th, 1932, in New York City, Howell Wayans was a key figure in the upbringing of the Wayans children. His dedication to his family was unwavering, and he instilled in them the values and work ethic that helped them achieve success.

Howell married his wife Elvira Alethia (Green) in 1955, and together they had ten children: Dwayne, Keenen Ivory, Damon Sr., Kim, Elvira, Nadia, Shawn, Marlon, Diedre, and Vonnie. All ten children pursued careers in entertainment, whether it be acting, writing, directing, or producing.

It was Howell’s support and encouragement that gave his children the courage to pursue their dreams. He believed in them and their talent, and his love and guidance helped shape the family’s incredible legacy.

In addition to being a supportive father, Howell was also a talented artist. He worked as a painter and cartoonist, and his artwork was featured in galleries across the country. He even helped create the logo for his son Keenen Ivory Wayans’ hit sketch comedy show, In Living Color.

Howell lived a long and full life, watching his children and grandchildren achieve great success in their careers. His legacy will continue to impact the entertainment industry for years to come, and his family will always honor his memory.

The news of Howell Wayans’ passing is a great loss to the family and the entertainment community. However, his legacy lives on through the work of his children and the impact he had on their lives. Rest in peace, Howell Wayans.

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/tucaUkdVJJ — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 2, 2023

