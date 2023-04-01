Wayans family patriarch Howell Wayans passed away. #WeGotUs #SourceLove

Patriarch Of The Wayans Family, Howell Wayans, Has Passed Away #WeGotUs #SourceLove

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Howell Wayans, the legendary patriarch of the Wayans family. Howell was a towering figure in the entertainment industry, renowned for his pioneering work as a writer, producer, and director.

Born and raised in New York City, Howell spent his formative years honing his craft and developing his unique voice. Along the way, he made lasting friendships with some of the most influential people in the business, including Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, and Quincy Jones.

Howell’s influence on the Wayans family cannot be overstated. He was a source of inspiration and support for his children and grandchildren, many of whom have gone on to achieve great success in Hollywood. His legacy is evident in the countless films, TV shows, and comedy specials that have been produced by the Wayans clan over the years.

Despite his many achievements, Howell remained humble and gracious throughout his life. He never forgot his roots or the struggles he faced along the way, and he always made time for those in need. His kindness and generosity touched the lives of countless people, and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

As we mourn the loss of this beloved figure, let us take comfort in the fact that Howell’s legacy will live on through his family, his colleagues, and his fans. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wayans family during this difficult time and offer our gratitude for all that Howell contributed to the world of entertainment. Rest in peace, Howell Wayans.

