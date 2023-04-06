Wayans patriarch dies.

The Wayans family patriarch, Howell Wayans, has sadly passed away.

The entertainment industry has lost a beloved member of its community with the passing of Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family. The news of his death was announced by The Source Magazine on their official Twitter account, sending shockwaves through the industry and leaving fans and friends of the family saddened.

The Wayans family is a prominent and highly respected entertainment dynasty that has given us some of the most iconic movies, TV shows, and stand-up comedy specials over the past few decades. Howell Wayans was the patriarch of the family and was one of the main reasons behind their enormous success. He played a pivotal role in nurturing the talents of his children and helping them achieve their dreams while never losing sight of his own.

Howell Wayans was a talented writer, comedian, and producer who had an uncanny ability to recognize talent and potential in others. He imbued his children with a real sense of the craft and work ethic, and they each went on to achieve individual success in their respective careers. From Damon Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans to Marlon and Shawn Wayans, each member of the Wayans family has made their mark on the entertainment industry, and it is all thanks to the foundation laid down by their patriarch, Howell Wayans.

As friends and fans of the family mourn the loss of Howell Wayans, they are also celebrating his incredible legacy. He will always be remembered as a brilliant and visionary artist whose contributions to comedy and entertainment were immeasurable. His impact on the industry will continue to inspire generations of artists to come, and his influence will be felt for years to come.

In a statement, the family expressed their deep gratitude to fans and supporters who have reached out with condolences and kind words. “We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Howell,” the statement read. “He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who always put family first. He was also an incredibly gifted artist whose love for the craft inspired us all. We will miss him terribly, but we take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on in the incredible work of his children and grandchildren.”

Howell Wayans may have left us, but his contributions to the world of entertainment will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as a true pioneer whose impact on the industry continues to be felt to this day.

Source : @TheSource

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/C1F2Y8VRZQ — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 6, 2023

