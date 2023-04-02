Wayans patriarch dies at 76.

The Wayans Family’s Patriarch, Howell Wayans, has died.

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the Wayans family, passed away on April 2nd, 2023. His passing has left a profound impact on his family, who are mourning the loss of a beloved member.

The Wayans family has long been a fixture in the entertainment industry, known for their comedic talents and groundbreaking contributions to film and television. Over the years, the family has produced some of the most beloved and iconic comedy classics of all time, from In Living Color to Scary Movie.

Despite their success, the Wayans family never forgot their roots or the importance of family. And at the center of it all was Howell Wayans, a devoted father and grandfather who inspired his children and grandchildren to pursue their dreams and follow their passions.

Howell was also a trailblazer in his own right, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of Black entertainers. He was a formidable presence both on and off-screen, using his platform to advocate for social justice and support causes close to his heart.

In the wake of his passing, tributes and condolences flooded in from fans and colleagues who recognized the immense impact Howell had on the world. His passing is a loss not only to his family but to the entertainment industry as a whole, as his legacy continues to inspire and influence countless generations of artists and creators.

As the Wayans family comes to terms with their loss, they can take comfort in the knowledge that Howell’s legacy will never be forgotten. His contributions to the world of comedy and entertainment will continue to resonate for years to come, ensuring that his memory lives on.

