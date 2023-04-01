“Wayans patriarch dies.”

The patriarch of the Wayans family, Howell Wayans, has passed away.

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the famous Wayans family, who passed away at the age of 89. The news was confirmed by a tweet from Ra-Key Soulman, a friend of the family, on April 1, 2023.

Howell Wayans was born in 1934 in New York City and was a successful businessman before becoming a notable name in the entertainment industry. He was the father of ten children, five of whom – Keenen, Damon, Shawn, Marlon, and Kim – went on to become some of the most successful comedians and actors in Hollywood.

The Wayans family is known for their contributions to the world of comedy, with their popular TV shows and movies, including “In Living Color,” “Scary Movie,” and “White Chicks.” Howell Wayans was instrumental in shaping the careers of his children, always encouraging them to pursue their dreams and supporting them every step of the way.

Apart from his role as a supportive father, Howell Wayans was also a community leader, philanthropist, and mentor to many. He was known for his generosity and kindness, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. His legacy will continue to inspire and touch the lives of those who knew him well.

The passing of Howell Wayans is a great loss to the entertainment industry and his family. He will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Wayans family during this difficult time. Despite his passing, his contributions to the world of comedy and entertainment will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to live on through his children and grandchildren.

