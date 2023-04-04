Wayans Patriarch Howell Dies at 74.

The Wayans family patriarch, Howell Wayans, has passed away.

Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the famous Wayans family, has passed away at the age of 74. The news was announced on The Source Magazine’s Twitter account, leading to an outpouring of condolences and tributes from fans and celebrities alike.

The Wayans family is known for their numerous contributions to comedy and entertainment over the past several decades. Howell Wayans played an instrumental role in shaping the careers of his children and helping them achieve success in the industry. He is survived by his wife Elvira and ten children, including well-known performers Damon, Keenen, Marlon, Shawn, and Kim Wayans.

Tributes to Howell Wayans focus on his supportive and loving nature as a father and family man. Many have noted his dedication to his children’s careers, as well as his contributions to raising a family that values creativity and humor. His passing is a significant loss not just for his family, but for the entertainment industry as a whole.

The Wayans family has been a fixture in American entertainment for decades. Beginning in the 1980s with the sketch comedy show In Living Color, they went on to create numerous beloved comedies, including White Chicks, Scary Movie, and The Wayans Bros. They’ve also had success as producers and writers, with Damon Wayans serving as co-creator of the popular sitcom My Wife and Kids.

While Howell Wayans’ passing is undoubtedly a sad occasion, fans are reflecting on the profound impact he had on the entertainment industry and his family’s legacy. His children have carried on his legacy with continued success in comedy and entertainment, ensuring that the Wayans family will continue to be a presence in American pop culture for years to come.

Source : @TheSource

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/f90z1nT5YI — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 4, 2023

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/f90z1nT5YI — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 4, 2023