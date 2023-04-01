Wayans patriarch Howell dies at 86.

At the age of 86, Howell Wayans, the patriarch of the famous Wayans family who raised 10 children, some of whom gained fame, has passed away.

Born in 1937 in a small town in West Virginia, Howell Wayans moved to New York City as a young man to pursue his dream of becoming a jazz musician. However, he soon found himself working a string of odd jobs to make ends meet, including driving a cab and working as a janitor.

Despite the challenges he faced, Howell remained determined to make a better life for himself and his family. He eventually married Elvira Green, and together they raised ten children, all of whom would go on to become famous in their own right.

The Wayans family first gained recognition in the 1980s with the popular sketch comedy show “In Living Color,” which featured several members of the family, including Damon, Keenen, and Shawn Wayans. The show was a groundbreaking hit and helped to launch the careers of several comedians and actors, including Jim Carrey, Jennifer Lopez, and Jamie Foxx.

Over the years, many other members of the Wayans family have found success in the entertainment industry, including Marlon Wayans, who starred in the “Scary Movie” franchise, and Damon Wayans Jr., who has appeared in several popular television shows, including “Happy Endings” and “New Girl.”

Despite his children’s success, Howell remained humble and grounded, always putting his family first. In a 2016 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Damon Wayans described his father as “a very wise man who always led by example.”

Howell Wayans’ passing is a significant loss not only for his family but for the entertainment industry as a whole. His legacy will live on through his children and the countless fans who have been touched by their work over the years.

Source : @TMZ

