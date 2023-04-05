Wayans patriarch Howell dies.

The Wayans family’s patriarch, Howell Wayans, has passed away.

The Wayans family is one of the most well-known families in Hollywood, with a long history of success in both the film and television industries. Unfortunately, the family has recently suffered a great loss with the passing of Howell Wayans, patriarch of the Wayans family.

Howell Wayans was a beloved figure, not just within the Wayans family, but within the entire entertainment industry. He was known for his kind heart and his unwavering support of his children and grandchildren, many of whom have found success in Hollywood themselves.

Wayans was born in 1942 in New York City and raised in a large family with 10 siblings. He had a passion for music and played several instruments, including the saxophone and the piano. However, his true calling came in the form of parenthood, as he went on to have 10 children of his own with his wife Elvira.

It was through his children that Wayans gained prominence in Hollywood. His sons Keenen Ivory, Damon, and Shawn Wayans first gained attention for their work on the popular sketch comedy series In Living Color, which aired from 1990 to 1994. The show launched the careers of several other comedians, including Jim Carrey and Jamie Foxx.

The Wayans family continued to find success in the years that followed, with several members of the family working on successful television shows and movies. They also continued to support each other in their creative endeavors, with Howell Wayans always there to offer words of encouragement and advice.

Despite his success and the success of his family, Wayans remained humble and dedicated to his family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was known for his generosity and kindness.

The passing of Howell Wayans is a great loss not just to the Wayans family, but to the entire entertainment industry. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him and his legacy will continue to live on through his children and grandchildren, who will no doubt continue to make him proud.

Source : @TheSource

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/saYn3OoIxz — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 5, 2023

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/saYn3OoIxz — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 5, 2023