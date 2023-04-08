Wayans Patriarch Passes Away

Head of the Wayans clan passes away | Trending News

and provide more details about Howell Wayans and his family.

Legendary Patriarch of the Wayans Family, Howell Wayans, Passes Away at 86

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, Marlon Wayans shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram that his father and comedic genius, Howell Wayans, had passed away at the age of 86. The cause of death was not revealed.

Marlon’s post was a moving tribute to his father, who leaves behind a legacy of laughter and inspiration. The Wayans family patriarch was a shining example of what it meant to be a man, and Marlon hoped that all young black boys could grow up to be like his father. Howell Wayans was not only a father and a comedian. He was also a devout Christian and a family man who loved his children unconditionally.

Howell Wayans’ Legacy

Howell Wayans’ love for comedy was infectious, and it rubbed off on his ten children, several of whom also became successful comedians in their own right, including Marlon, Keenan Ivory, Damon, Shawn, and Kim Wayans.

Despite growing up in a crowded house with ten children, Howell Wayans made sure his family was never lacking in love or support. His ten children were his pride and joy, and he relished their comedies and successes as if they were his own.

The Wayans Family

Marlon, who was the youngest of the Wayans brothers, had a special bond with his father. In his Instagram post, he thanked his father for being an example of what it meant to be a man, and for always being there for him when he needed him the most. Marlon also took a moment to remember his mother, Elvira Alethia, who died in July 2020.

Howell Wayans’ wife, Elvira Alethia, was the backbone of the family, and her loss was deeply felt by everyone who knew her. Marlon’s tribute to his father included a wish that he kiss his late mother and tell her how much her babies missed her. It was a poignant reminder of how much the Wayans family had lost within a short period.

The Wayans family is known for their humor and creativity, and Howell Wayans was fondly remembered for being a part of it all. He will be missed by his family, friends, and fans.

In Conclusion

Howell Wayans was a man who lived a life full of love, laughter, and family. His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of everyone who knew him, but his legacy will continue to resonate among the Wayans family and beyond. Rest in peace, Howell Wayans.