Wayans patriarch passes away.

The head of the Wayans family, Howell Wayans, has passed away.

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Howell Wayans, patriarch of the esteemed Wayans family. According to reports, Howell passed away on April 2, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that has inspired generations of performers. His passing was announced by The Source Magazine on Twitter, with fans and colleagues alike offering their condolences.

As the father of ten children, including actors Damon, Keenen Ivory, Marlon, and Shawn Wayans, Howell played a significant role in shaping the careers of his offspring. With a passion for the performing arts, he encouraged his children to pursue their dreams and provided them with the support they needed to excel. As a result, the Wayans family became synonymous with comedy, with their unique brand of humor leaving audiences in stitches over the years.

Howell’s life was not without its challenges, however. Born in a segregated South in the 1930s, he faced discrimination in many aspects of his life. Despite this, he never let the obstacles he faced dampen his spirits, always remaining positive and determined.

In addition to being a devoted family man, Howell was also a talented musician. He played the saxophone and harmonica, and often performed alongside his children at various events. His musical talents were also showcased in the documentaries and TV shows that he produced over the years.

After his passing, tributes poured in from all corners of the entertainment industry. Many expressed their admiration for Howell’s unwavering support for his children and his commitment to creating a legacy that would endure for generations. Others spoke of the impact that the Wayans family had on their own lives, with many citing their comedy as a source of inspiration.

While the entertainment world may have lost one of its brightest stars, Howell Wayans’ legacy will endure through the countless lives he touched and the enduring impact of the Wayans family’s comedic genius.

Source : @TheSource

Howell Wayans, Patriarch Of The Wayans Family Has Passed Away https://t.co/U6erO9T0eE — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 2, 2023

