Wayland Murder : Richard Nane of Natick MA shot and Killed his mother Cheryl Kane of Wayland MA.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as Cheryl Kane, 68, of Wayland. They said her son, Richard Kane Jr., 41, shot and killed her.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Wayland police received a 911 call from a resident of the home reporting the deaths at 8:05 p.m.
Police found Cheryl Kane dead from the apparent gunshot wound. Authorities also found Richard Kane Jr., who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to a report by metrowestdailynews.com
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Darlene M. Eppenstein wrote
So sad may they rip god bless them and there family and friends to have to fo thru this sending lots of prayers .
Steve Bachand wrote
Some one said that all this covid and political bullshit causes depression… know one knows why this happened, this whole years is a sad state of mind for many.. can we ALL lighten up some.
Arlene Farber wrote
Julie sims that is unarguably the dumbest statement I’ve read in a very long time
Julie Sims wrote
This is what Baker is doing to Massachusetts wake up people.
Thomas Turner wrote
I believe She also worked in the Treasurer-Collectors Office in Wayland for a time as well, if my memory’s correct.
Diane Christensen Haagensen wrote
My heart goes out to the Kane family. I know how
Terrible their pain is in a horrific situation. Its time to circle the wagons and protect their privacy.
Wayne Gagnebin wrote
Every local station had cars blocking 150 feet of street. I walked by, had a camera I chose not take any pictures out of respect.
Michael Karman wrote
Lived next door to the Kanes for many years……kind people ….great neighbors……beyond sad to hear this news
