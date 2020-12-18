Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon is not Dead but fighting Covid-19.
This is heartbreaking. He’s fighting for his life and his family has already lost so many to Covid.
Sending prayers of strength and a complete recovery .
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon ‘making small improvements every day’ in COVID-19 battle
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.