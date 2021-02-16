Wayne Giardino Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Ottawa Rough Rider Wayne Giardino has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Former Ottawa Rough Rider Wayne Giardino has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Former Ottawa Rough Rider Wayne Giardino has passed away at the age of 77. Giardino played in Ottawa 1967-75 and was a 3x Grey Cup champion. Condolences to his family, friends and former teammates. @CFL_Alumni @cflOttawaAlumni @TimCBaines https://t.co/x4QfHOjJk5 pic.twitter.com/vOoT3UrqMa
— Scott Grant Photography 🇨🇦 (@quickshutterguy) February 16, 2021
Scott Grant Photography @quickshutterguy Former Ottawa Rough Rider Wayne Giardino has passed away at the age of 77. Giardino played in Ottawa 1967-75 and was a 3x Grey Cup champion. Condolences to his family, friends and former teammates. @CFL_Alumni @cflOttawaAlumni
