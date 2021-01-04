Wayne Hunter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : retired Lieutenant Wayne Hunter has Died .

retired Lieutenant Wayne Hunter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Waukegan Police Dept @Waukegan_Police Today we mourn the loss of retired Lieutenant Wayne Hunter. Wayne was hired in 1981 & retired in 2003 after 22 years of dedicated service. After retiring, Wayne joined the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, retiring from there in 2013. Our condolences to his family and friends.

