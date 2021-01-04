Wayne Hunter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : retired Lieutenant Wayne Hunter has Died .

retired Lieutenant Wayne Hunter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Today we mourn the loss of retired Lieutenant Wayne Hunter. Wayne was hired in 1981 & retired in 2003 after 22 years of dedicated service. After retiring, Wayne joined the Lake County Sheriff's Office, retiring from there in 2013. Our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/eSzDURkhq3 — Waukegan Police Dept (@Waukegan_Police) January 4, 2021

