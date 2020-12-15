Wayne Lowe Death -Obituary – Dead : Wayne Lowe has Died .

By | December 15, 2020
0 Comment

Wayne Lowe Death -Obituary – Dead : Wayne Lowe has Died .

Wayne Lowe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Brandon Pope is at Lowe Toyota of Warner Robins. 2 hrs  · Warner Robins, GA  · R.I.P. Wayne Lowe Most know him from ALL of the Lowe Toyota Commercials here in Middle Ga. He will be missed.

Source: (20+) Facebook


Tributes 

———————— –

 
Robin Herring
So sad to hear of his passing he was such a good man he loved this town and his family and the business .. praying for his family

Steve Jones
I will miss seeing you and your commercials especially your Grandson! Also, I know you have been a very active community supporter for a long time and not sure anyone can come close to all the things you have done over the years! I know you have been helpful to the STEM education program and the Air Force Museum! I know these are just a few but praying for your family as they adjust! Sue posting

Marla Crocker
I’ll never forget when my grandfather (Wayne’s half-brother) passed away in the hospital, Wayne looked at my grandmother and said something along the lines of “Anything you need, Ruth. You just tell me.” I know a lot of people say similar during times like that, but I could tell he meant it.
Seeing everyone’s kind words about him here makes me smile.
Mary Martin Thompson wrote
My Condolences . What A Great Friend And Boss You Were.

Stephanie Jackson Allen wrote
My condolences to your friends and Family. May Mr. Lowe rest peacefully.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Wayne Lowe Death -Obituary – Dead : Wayne Lowe has Died .

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.