Wayne Lowe Death -Obituary – Dead : Wayne Lowe has Died .

Wayne Lowe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Brandon Pope is at Lowe Toyota of Warner Robins. 2 hrs · Warner Robins, GA · R.I.P. Wayne Lowe Most know him from ALL of the Lowe Toyota Commercials here in Middle Ga. He will be missed.

Source: Facebook





Tributes

Robin Herring

So sad to hear of his passing he was such a good man he loved this town and his family and the business .. praying for his family

Steve Jones

I will miss seeing you and your commercials especially your Grandson! Also, I know you have been a very active community supporter for a long time and not sure anyone can come close to all the things you have done over the years! I know you have been helpful to the STEM education program and the Air Force Museum! I know these are just a few but praying for your family as they adjust! Sue posting

Marla Crocker

I’ll never forget when my grandfather (Wayne’s half-brother) passed away in the hospital, Wayne looked at my grandmother and said something along the lines of “Anything you need, Ruth. You just tell me.” I know a lot of people say similar during times like that, but I could tell he meant it.

Seeing everyone’s kind words about him here makes me smile.

Mary Martin Thompson wrote

My Condolences . What A Great Friend And Boss You Were.

Stephanie Jackson Allen wrote

My condolences to your friends and Family. May Mr. Lowe rest peacefully.