Wayne Majors drug possession arrest : Man Arrested for Felony Drug Possession: Wayne Majors

Man Arrested for Felony Drug Possession: Wayne Majors of Laurel, Delaware

A case of felony drug possession has been reported in Laurel as the Delaware State Police arrested Wayne Majors, a 66-year old resident of Laurel. The incident occurred last night and the suspect has been taken into custody.

The police were alerted by a report of a man and a woman engaged in sexual activity inside a parked silver Chevrolet Malibu at the Oasis Travel Plaza located at 30759 Sussex Highway around 9:18 p.m. on May 21, 2023. Upon arriving at the location, the driver of the car, identified as Wayne Majors, was observed throwing several items under the car. After searching the area, the police found five baggies of suspected heroin and approximately 15.32 grams of packaged cocaine.

Majors has been charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

He was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and has been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,200 secured bond.

Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto presented the report.

Released: 052223 1123

