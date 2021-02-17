Wayne Nunnely Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former football head coach Wayne Nunnely has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
former football head coach Wayne Nunnely has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
The UNLV Alumni Association mourns the loss of groundbreaking alumnus and former football head coach Wayne Nunnely '75. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Read more: https://t.co/7OOUHY0EDl pic.twitter.com/l02Fa9u5GS
— UNLV Alumni Association (@UNLVAlumni) February 17, 2021
UNLV Alumni Association @UNLVAlumni The UNLV Alumni Association mourns the loss of groundbreaking alumnus and former football head coach Wayne Nunnely ’75. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Read more: http://bit.ly/3qmOkZb
