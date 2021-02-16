Wayne Nunnely Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wayne Nunnely, former @unlvfootball HC and longtime NFL coaching veteran has Died .

Wayne Nunnely, former @unlvfootball HC and longtime NFL coaching veteran has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Saddened to hear the passing of Wayne Nunnely, former @unlvfootball HC and longtime NFL coaching veteran, one of the First Black FBS Head Coaches. We are so grateful for your commitment, perseverance & impact on the lives you enriched! #RIPCoach #AlwaysARebel #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Ufv2U3m6ZH

Saddened to hear the passing of Wayne Nunnely, former @unlvfootball HC and longtime NFL coaching veteran, one of the First Black FBS Head Coaches. We are so grateful for your commitment, perseverance & impact on the lives you enriched!

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –