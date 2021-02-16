Wayne Nunnely Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wayne Nunnely, former @unlvfootball HC and longtime NFL coaching veteran has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Wayne Nunnely, former @unlvfootball HC and longtime NFL coaching veteran has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Saddened to hear the passing of Wayne Nunnely, former @unlvfootball HC and longtime NFL coaching veteran, one of the First Black FBS Head Coaches. We are so grateful for your commitment, perseverance & impact on the lives you enriched! #RIPCoach #AlwaysARebel #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/Ufv2U3m6ZH
— Coach Arroyo (@coacharroyo) February 16, 2021
Saddened to hear the passing of Wayne Nunnely, former @unlvfootball HC and longtime NFL coaching veteran, one of the First Black FBS Head Coaches. We are so grateful for your commitment, perseverance & impact on the lives you enriched!
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.