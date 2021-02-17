Wayne Nunnely Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wayne Nunnely, the only Black head football coach in UNLV history has Died .
Wayne Nunnely, the only Black head football coach in UNLV history and only alumnus to ascend to that position, has died at 68. https://t.co/yiQeVrCSNN
