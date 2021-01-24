Wayne Roberts Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Wayne Roberts has Died .

Wayne Roberts has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Wayne Roberts was a champion for food security, progressive food policy & a leader in the food movement. Admired & respected by so many, he inspired the next generation of activists. He was also a kind & loveable man. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace. — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) January 24, 2021

