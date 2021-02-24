Wayne Steffenhagan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wayne Steffenhagan has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 25. 2021
Wayne Steffenhagan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 25. 2021.
CoachJewel Simmons 21h · RIP Mr. Wayne Steffenhagan My College roommate’s dad passed away a few days ago this might sound basic, but this Man was far from being basic. He is a Legend in Wisconsin that’s right Wisconsin where he won 5 State Championships and was runner-up once. Gentle as a lamb at home and off the field, but a whole different animal on the field. Wayne always had a conversation for you no matter who you were and I never seen him talk down to anyone ever. What other coach can take a team full of pale white guys to Milwaukee or Racine Wisconsin (predominantly black athletes)and come away with a victory? He was more than a coach he was a father figure to most if not all of his players and just being around him was electric. Some coaches can learn a lot just from this short clip….SIP Wayne until we meet again!!
