Wayne Steffenhagen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :coach Wayne Steffenhagen has Died.

coach Wayne Steffenhagen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

D.C. Everest Alumni Association 21h · It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of coach Wayne Steffenhagen. Words can not express the tremendous impact this man has left on our community. He will be greatly missed by the DC Everest community. Sending all our thoughts and prayers to his entire family. Steffenhagen Field will be lit up tonight from 7-10pm (game time) to honor Coach Steff. Rest In Peace Coach. #Everestpride

Source: D.C. Everest Alumni Association – Posts | Facebook

