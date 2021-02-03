Wayne Terwilliger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger has Died .

February 3, 2021
Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

St. Paul Saints @StPaulSaints It is with a heavy heart we share the information of the passing of Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger. He played for the Saints in 1952 and coached from 1995-2002. He served in the U.S. military during WWII. He was a mentor to many, a friend to all, and a great man. We will miss you Twig.

Richard William Allen
39m ·
Sad to report the passing of former infielder Wayne Terwilliger at age 95. Wayne played with Cubs, Dodgers, Senators, Giants and Athletics over 9 MLB seasons between 1949 and 1960.

John Leichliter

Sad to report the passing of Wayne Terwilliger at age 95. Wayne was one of only 5 remaining players who played in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Wayne played 9 MLB seasons with Cubs, Dodgers, Senators, Giants and Athletics as a middle infielder.
Bobb Vergiels
The pride of Western Michigan University

Mike Frisch
So sorry to hear this. I was fortunate to meet this great man. Combat vet who fought on Iwo Jima

Dave Wright
Wonderful man. The Saints were fortunate to have him as a coach.

Anthony G. Siegle
Another wonderful player from the hallowed past of Baseball. He loved every minute.

John Leichliter
The 4 remaining living MLB players who played in the 1940s, 1950s and into the 1960s.

