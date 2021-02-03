Wayne Terwilliger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger has Died .

Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with a heavy heart we share the information of the passing of Wayne "Twig" Terwilliger. He played for the Saints in 1952 and coached from 1995-2002. He served in the U.S. military during WWII. He was a mentor to many, a friend to all, and a great man. We will miss you Twig. pic.twitter.com/XuCpv2u2hy — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) February 3, 2021

