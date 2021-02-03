Wayne Terwilliger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with a heavy heart we share the information of the passing of Wayne "Twig" Terwilliger. He played for the Saints in 1952 and coached from 1995-2002. He served in the U.S. military during WWII. He was a mentor to many, a friend to all, and a great man. We will miss you Twig. pic.twitter.com/XuCpv2u2hy
— St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) February 3, 2021
Richard William Allen
39m ·
Sad to report the passing of former infielder Wayne Terwilliger at age 95. Wayne played with Cubs, Dodgers, Senators, Giants and Athletics over 9 MLB seasons between 1949 and 1960.
John Leichliter
Sad to report the passing of Wayne Terwilliger at age 95. Wayne was one of only 5 remaining players who played in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Wayne played 9 MLB seasons with Cubs, Dodgers, Senators, Giants and Athletics as a middle infielder.
Comments
Bobb Vergiels
The pride of Western Michigan University
Mike Frisch
So sorry to hear this. I was fortunate to meet this great man. Combat vet who fought on Iwo Jima
Dave Wright
Wonderful man. The Saints were fortunate to have him as a coach.
Anthony G. Siegle
Another wonderful player from the hallowed past of Baseball. He loved every minute.
John Leichliter
The 4 remaining living MLB players who played in the 1940s, 1950s and into the 1960s.
