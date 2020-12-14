Wayne Thomson Death -Obituary – Dead : Wayne Thomson has Died .
Wayne Thomson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
Kevin Macgillivray Yesterday at 1:19 PM · Rip Wayne Thomson , gone to young ,thoughts are with your mum Carol and family xx
Source: (20+) Facebook
