Wayne Trawick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Legendary coach Wayne Trawick has Died .
Legendary coach Wayne Trawick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad News from Phenix City, Legendary coach Wayne Trawick passed away today. @CentralRedDevil 🏈 Coach Trawick led the @CHSREDDEVILS First Football 🏈 State Championship!
RIP Coach Trawick 🙏
— D. MARK (@ONTHEDMARK1) January 26, 2021
