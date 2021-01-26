Wayne Trawick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Legendary coach Wayne Trawick has Died .

Legendary coach Wayne Trawick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad News from Phenix City, Legendary coach Wayne Trawick passed away today. @CentralRedDevil 🏈 Coach Trawick led the @CHSREDDEVILS First Football 🏈 State Championship!

RIP Coach Trawick 🙏 — D. MARK (@ONTHEDMARK1) January 26, 2021

D. MARK @ONTHEDMARK1 Sad News from Phenix City, Legendary coach Wayne Trawick passed away today. @CentralRedDevil Coach Trawick led the @CHSREDDEVILS First Football State Championship! RIP Coach Trawick