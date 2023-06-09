Ways to Locate an Old Obituary







How To Find An Old Obituary?

Searching for an old obituary can be a daunting task, but with a little research, you can find the information you need. Here are some tips on how to find an old obituary:

Check with the local library in the area where the person lived and died. Many libraries keep archives of old newspapers, which may include obituaries.

Search online newspaper archives. Many newspapers have digitized their archives and made them available online. Some popular sites to search include Newspapers.com, GenealogyBank.com, and Ancestry.com.

Contact the funeral home that handled the person’s arrangements. They may have a copy of the obituary or be able to direct you to where you can find it.

Check with the county clerk’s office where the person lived and died. They may have a record of the obituary, especially if it was published in a legal notice.

Search social media and online obituary databases. Websites like Legacy.com and Tributes.com allow you to search for obituaries by name, location, and date.

By following these steps, you can increase your chances of finding an old obituary and learning more about your family history.





