“Waystar CEO Tom Wambsgans”: Tom Wambsgans: The Newly Appointed CEO of Waystar

After four seasons of backstabbing, betrayal and power struggles, Max’s hit series “Succession” has come to an end. The final episode aired on Sunday night, and it answered the million-dollar question that had been looming ever since patriarch Logan Roy’s death in episode 3: which of his children would take over Waystar Royco?

Throughout the series, the possibility of Logan’s successor had circled around his elder son Kendall, daughter Shiv and Roman. But in a shocking turn of events, none of them ended up being the chosen one. Instead, it was Minnesota-born Tom Wambsgans who maneuvered his way to the CEO job.

Tom made a deal with Lukas Matsson, CEO of GoJo, for the Waystar Royco job that Matsson had already offered to Tom’s estranged – and pregnant – wife Shiv if his purchase went through. Matsson told Tom he needed a “pain sponge” to absorb the blows, while he pulled the company’s strings out of harm’s way. And Tom was just the guy for that.

“Why don’t I get the guy who put the baby inside of her, instead of the baby lady,” Matsson said crudely to Tom.

Word got out that Matsson was looking for a new CEO, and the Roy siblings put down the knives they were backstabbing each other with to block the GoJo deal – agreeing to make Kendall the sole Waystar Royco CEO. But Shiv had one last change of heart.

After an explosive side-bar blow-up with her brothers, Shiv voted to approve the GoJo deal – making treacherous Matsson successful in GoJo’s purchase of Waystar Royco, Tom the new CEO, and crushing her siblings’ bid to stay in power in the family business.

It all turned out to be an amazing set of events for Tom, who stuck the knife into Shiv and the Roy siblings in the season 3 finale uber betrayal by squealing to Logan about their plans to block him. After that, Tom became Logan’s right hand. And when Logan died, Tom was entirely without allies.

Yet, the final “Succession” scenes show Tom in control of his new power and environment. The ultimate ring-kisser, to put it politely, enjoys having his ring kissed as the new CEO.

It was a fitting end to a series that had always been about power, money, and the lengths people will go to get it. “Succession” had been a critical darling since its debut in 2018, with fans and critics alike praising its sharp writing, stellar acting, and biting commentary on the wealthy elite. The show had won countless awards, including several Emmys, and had become a cultural phenomenon.

But its success had also been marred by controversy. The show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, had been accused of plagiarizing the concept from an earlier British series called “The Royals.” And the show had been criticized for its lack of diversity, with many calling for more representation on and off-screen.

Despite these issues, “Succession” had remained a must-watch show for fans of drama, intrigue, and high-stakes business dealings. And the finale did not disappoint, delivering a satisfying conclusion to a story that had kept viewers on the edge of their seats for four seasons.

As for Tom Wambsgans, he may have won the crown, but it remains to be seen how long he’ll be able to keep it. In the world of “Succession,” power is fleeting, and betrayal is always just around the corner. But for now, Tom can enjoy his victory – and the privilege that comes with being the king.

