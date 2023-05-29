Waystar Royco CEO Succession: At the Conclusion of ‘Succession,’ Who Assumes the Role of CEO at Waystar Royco?

Succession Finale: Who Became Waystar Royco’s CEO?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Succession.

From the beginning of Succession, the question of who will become Waystar Royco’s CEO and succeed its founder Logan Roy has been up in the air. Finally, after four seasons that question has been answered.

The Race for CEO

While we’ve seen multiple names gain power as CEO within the 40-episode run, none have stuck. The ending though, would imply that a new era of the company is set to being, and now that the fighting is over, only one person stands at its head.

Halfway into the show’s finale, it is made clear that there are two key players in the running for the job. Kendall, on the side of blocking the Gojo deal, and Tom for Mattson as the new face of Waystar Royco after the Gojo deal goes through.

The Winner Takes It All

Ultimately, Kendall’s complete egotistical breakdown in the offices winds up bombing his bid for CEO at the expense of the already tattered relationship with his siblings. As a result, Tom finally gets the position he’s secretly been gunning for as the new CEO.

Surprisingly, heading into the finale Tom was the betting favorite to get the position so it would seem in this instance the gamblers were right.

The Future of Waystar Royco

Tom’s ascension to the CEO position marks a new era for Waystar Royco. While his qualifications for the job may be questionable, the fact that he is the husband of Logan Roy’s daughter, Shiv, gives him a significant advantage in keeping the Roy family tightly knit. With Tom as CEO, it is likely that the company will continue to make questionable decisions and engage in shady business practices.

Conclusion

The Succession finale delivered an unexpected twist with Tom becoming the CEO of Waystar Royco. While it may not be the most popular decision with fans, it sets the stage for an interesting future for the company and the Roy family.

As the show has been renewed for a fifth season, it will be interesting to see how Tom handles the pressure of the CEO position and how the rest of the Roy family reacts to his new role.

