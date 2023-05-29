“Waystar Royco CEO Succession”: In the Finale of Succession, Who Holds the CEO Position at Waystar Royco?

Succession Series Finale: Tom Wambsgans Named CEO of Waystar Royco

WARNING! This article contains major SPOILERS for Succession season 4!

After four seasons of backstabbing and risky schemes, Succession’s series finale finally names the successor to Logan Roy as CEO of Waystar Royco. The decision was primarily a battle between Logan’s children Kendall, Roman, and Shiv Roy. However, the death of Logan Roy in Succession season 4 rushed the decision on his CEO.

Unified Front

While Lukas Matsson’s potential buyout of Waystar Royco and CEO offer to Shiv led her to separate from Kendall and Roman throughout most of Succession season 4, the finale’s reveal that Lukas was choosing Tom instead led the three youngest Roy siblings to finally be unified on a solid front.

The Deciding Vote

As the votes are counted at the meeting with a six-to-six tie, Shiv exits the room with the deciding vote uncast. When the siblings deliberate in the adjoining room, their long-held resentments, secrets, and doubts are voiced, which culminates in a decision that names the new direction for Waystar Royco and CEO in Succession’s finale.

Tom Wambsgans Is WayStar’s CEO In Succession’s Ending

After telling Kendall that she doesn’t believe he would be a good CEO, especially once he denies his role in the death of a waiter from Shiv’s wedding in Succession season 1, Shiv rushes into the room and votes for the GoJo deal to go through. This act officially kills Kendall’s chances of becoming CEO, and makes Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans the new CEO, as he was offered the position by Lukas Matsson in lieu of Shiv herself. With Waystar Royco now being controlled by GoJo, Tom is able to make his new empire without bowing down to the feet of others.

Final Shots

Not all the Roys are losers in Succession’s series finale, however, as the show confirms Greg is staying onboard, while one of the final shots sees Tom and Shiv driving away together hand-in-hand.

This decision marks the end of a long journey for Logan Roy’s children, and the beginning of a new era for Waystar Royco with Tom Wambsgans at the helm.

