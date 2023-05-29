“Waystar Royco CEO Succession Series Finale Spoilers”: Spoilers for Succession Series Finale: Who Takes Over as CEO of Waystar Royco?

Succession Finale: Tom Named CEO of Waystar Royco

After three seasons of power struggles, betrayals, and family drama, Succession came to a dramatic end with the series finale episode airing on December 12th. The 90-minute episode finally answered the question that has been on everyone’s mind: who will become the next CEO of Waystar Royco after Logan Roy’s death?

To the surprise of many, the Roy siblings did not take over the reins of the company. Instead, it was Tom – Shiv’s husband – who had the highest votes in his favor, thus becoming the new CEO of the media giant.

The story begins a day before the big announcement. Shiv assumes that she will be named the new CEO, while Tom learns from Matsson that he is the alternative to Shiv. Meanwhile, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv gather at their mother’s Caribbean house, where Kendall learns about Matsson’s decision to distance himself from Shiv. Kendall then shares the news with his sister, and Shiv and Roman reluctantly agree to side with Kendall as their new boss.

When they return to New York City to cast their final votes, the siblings meet with their older half-brother Connor, who is trying to sell their father’s belongings. Meanwhile, Tom watches a home video featuring Logan and tells Shiv that he should be the one in the CEO’s chair.

When it’s time to cast the final votes, a six-to-six tie occurs, and it is Shiv who holds the deciding vote. While she debates who to vote for, Shiv realizes that it’s in her best interest to vote for Tom. This decision shocks and upsets Kendall, and the three siblings begin to tear each other down. Kendall and Roman even engage in a physical altercation, and Shiv ultimately votes in favor of Tom.

As the series comes to an end, Shiv leaves in a private car with Tom, while Roman is seen alone at a bar sipping a martini. Kendall sits on a bench in a park, staring out at the sunset.

Succession has been praised for its sharp writing, outstanding performances, and its portrayal of the ultra-rich and powerful. The show has tackled themes such as family dynamics, corporate greed, and the corrupting influence of wealth and power.

The series finale was no exception, as it provided a satisfying conclusion to the story while leaving some loose ends open for interpretation. The decision to make Tom the new CEO was unexpected and added a new twist to the already complex relationships between the characters.

Overall, Succession has been a remarkable achievement in television, and its finale episode was a fitting end to a compelling story. It will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the best dramas of our time.

News Source : Priyakshi Sharma

Source Link :Succession Series Finale Spoilers: Who is the new CEO of Waystar Royco?/