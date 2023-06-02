Wedding dress alternatives: If You Can’t Stand Your Wedding Dress, Here’s What You Can Do

You Change Your Mind on What You’ve Ordered?

Ordering a wedding dress is one of the most important decisions a bride will make for her big day. It’s a dress that she will remember for the rest of her life, so it’s important to choose a dress that she loves and feels comfortable in. However, sometimes brides change their minds about what they’ve ordered, whether it’s the color, neckline, or even the venue. Here’s what some experts have to say about these situations:

The Color Is Wrong for Your Skin Tone

Choosing the right color for your dress is crucial, as it can make a big difference in how it looks on you. If you’ve ordered a standard size dress and the color isn’t right for your skin tone, you can speak to the store or boutique you ordered from to see if it comes in other colors. Large manufacturers often make their gowns in a few different shades, and at six months prior to the wedding, this change may be possible without incurring extra cost.

However, if the color of your dress turns out to be different from what you ordered, bring this up immediately. You should have seen the correct color when you tried on the sample, so the boutique or designer will have to rectify their mistake.

The Neckline Isn’t Right for Your Body Shape

If you’ve chosen a standard gown and the neckline isn’t right for your body shape, it’s unlikely that it can be changed. If you make this decision at the six-month mark, you would need to speak directly with the boutique to see if they are prepared to take your gown back into their stock and order a different style with the appropriate neckline shape.

However, if you’re having a gown created individually for you, any neckline changes can be made at the six-month mark during your toile fitting.

The Venue Changes

It’s not uncommon for a bride to change her venue, and this can sometimes mean that the dress she originally chose may not be the right fit anymore. However, it’s possible to adapt the dress to suit the new venue.

If the dress is made to measure, how much you can change depends on what stage the dress is at. For example, you can make the skirt bigger or smaller by adding or removing petticoats, and you can formalize or relax the look by adding veils, changing the length of the sleeve, or adding accessories.

However, it’s important to note that the dress should be chosen based on what the bride loves and feels comfortable in, rather than what she thinks suits a particular venue or trend. If the venue does change, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the dress is wrong. The boutique or designer would always be happy to discuss any concerns and work towards a solution the bride is happy with.

You Change Your Mind About the Dress

It’s not uncommon for brides to have a “wobble” moment where they change their mind about the dress they’ve ordered. This can be due to the pressure of the wedding or other factors.

If you’ve chosen a brand and purchased a standard size dress and you change your mind, you need to discuss with the boutique if the gown can be changed, or if they would be prepared to take your gown into stock and allow you to choose another dress.

However, if you’re having a gown created individually for you, it’s important to remember how you felt in the dress when you tried it on for the first time. If you have a wobble at your fitting, it’s best to take a moment and look at the situation with fresh perspective. If you still feel the same, talk to your boutique about your options.

At the six-month mark, you would be having a toile fitting – a fitting of the template of your gown to ensure the perfect fit. At this stage, if you did change your mind, it would be possible to choose another gown for a small charge, which would cover the cost of having produced your first toile, which would’ve been made to your exact measurements.

Remember, it’s important to choose a dress that you love and feel comfortable in. If you have any concerns about your dress, speak to the boutique or designer as soon as possible to work towards a solution that makes you happy.

News Source : SheerLuxe

Source Link :What To Do If… You Hate Your Wedding Dress/