Wedding guests including junior doctor and amazing athlete among 10 killed in bus crash in Greta, NSW.

Greta bus crash victim name: Rebecca Mullen : 10 wedding guests, including a junior doctor and an amazing athlete, die in Greta bus crash

Ten individuals, including a junior doctor and an exceptional athlete, lost their lives when a bus they were travelling on rolled over late on Sunday night. The bus had 36 passengers, including the driver. The ABC has confirmed the identities of seven of the deceased. Andrew and Lynan Scott were a couple from Singleton who played Australian Rules Football for the Singleton Roosters, just like the bride and groom. Kane Symons, a man in his 20s, was an outstanding athlete and a leader in his community. He had been living in Singleton at the time of the accident. Rebecca Mullen, a junior medical officer at the Calvary Mater hospital in Newcastle, was among the fatalities. She was described as a highly valued member of her team. Darcy Bulman was a chartered accountant with experience in forensic fraud and misconduct investigations. Zach Bray, a mining engineer from Sydney, posted about his pride in becoming an ambassador for The Gut Foundation after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019. Tori Cowburn was the captain of the Roosterettes AFL team in Singleton and had a reputation as an all-sportswoman.

Read Full story : Hunter Valley wedding bus crash: What we know about the victims /

News Source : Millie Roberts,Helena Burke,Sarah Gerathy

Hunter Valley wedding bus crash victims Fatal bus crash at Hunter Valley wedding Tragic news from Hunter Valley wedding crash Hunter Valley bus accident claims wedding party Investigation into Hunter Valley wedding bus crash underway