Wednesday’s Visitation for Pierre Johnson, a Teenager Fatally Shot in Fuller Park today.

The visitation for Pierre Johnson, a teenager who was tragically killed in a shooting in Fuller Park, will take place on Wednesday, according to CBS Chicago. Friends of Pierre describe him as someone who had a passion for baseball, a kind heart, and a smile that could brighten up any room. Stay informed with browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

News Source : CBS Chicago

