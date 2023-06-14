Wednesday’s Visitation for Pierre Johnson, a Teenager Fatally Shot in Fuller Park today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
The visitation for Pierre Johnson, a teenager who was tragically killed in a shooting in Fuller Park, will take place on Wednesday, according to CBS Chicago. Friends of Pierre describe him as someone who had a passion for baseball, a kind heart, and a smile that could brighten up any room. Stay informed with browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
News Source : CBS Chicago
Source Link :Visitation for Pierre Johnson, teen killed in Fuller Park shooting, happening Wednesday/