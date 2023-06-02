Weekend activities in Oxford MS.: Weekend Plans: Suggestions from The Oxford Eagle

Mississippi June Bugs Music Fest: A Celebration of Local Talent

The Mississippi June Bugs Music Fest is an annual event that celebrates the rich musical heritage of Mississippi. This year’s festival is set to take place on Saturday, and it promises to be a day filled with great music, food, and fun.

Local Talent Takes the Stage

One of the highlights of the Mississippi June Bugs Music Fest is the opportunity to see some of Mississippi’s most talented musicians perform live. The festival showcases a wide range of musical genres, from blues and country to rock and hip hop.

Among the performers at this year’s festival are some of Mississippi’s rising stars, including the talented singer-songwriter Ben Williams. Williams, who hails from Oxford, Mississippi, has been making a name for himself in the local music scene. His soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have won him fans across the state, and he is sure to be a crowd favorite at the festival.

A Day of Fun for the Whole Family

In addition to the great music, the Mississippi June Bugs Music Fest offers plenty of activities for the whole family. There will be food vendors and craft booths, as well as a kid’s zone with games and activities.

For those who are interested in classic cars, the festival is also hosting the 9th Annual Destination Oxford Car Show. Originally scheduled for May 20, the car show was postponed due to bad weather. It will now take place on Saturday on the Square, alongside the music festival.

Celebrating Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billy Joe”

The Museum of the Mississippi Delta is also hosting an outdoor concert on June 3, featuring Eden Brent with Keith Johnson & The Big Muddy Band. The concert is a celebration of Bobbie Gentry’s iconic song “Ode to Billy Joe,” which was inspired by the Tallahatchie Bridge in Mississippi.

The Museum of the Mississippi Delta is the perfect venue for this concert, as it is home to a collection of artifacts and exhibits that celebrate the history and culture of the Mississippi Delta. The concert is sure to be a memorable event, and a great way to cap off a weekend of music and fun in Mississippi.

Conclusion

The Mississippi June Bugs Music Fest is a must-attend event for anyone who loves music, food, and fun. With a lineup of talented performers, classic cars, and activities for the whole family, it promises to be a day filled with excitement and entertainment. So mark your calendar for Saturday, and get ready to experience the best of Mississippi’s music scene.

Weekend activities Things to do near me Weekend events Local attractions Weekend getaways

News Source : The Oxford Eagle

Source Link :What to do this weekend? – The Oxford Eagle/