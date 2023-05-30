Weekend Activities: Weekend Activities for May 31st, 2023

Heading: Architecture Festival in London

If you’re interested in architecture, then this weekend is the perfect opportunity for you to explore the city’s buildings in a new way. The London Festival of Architecture is taking place from 1-30 June, with events taking place all over the capital. From walking tours of iconic landmarks to talks about innovative design, there’s something for everyone.

One event to check out is the ‘Brutalism and Beyond Walking Tour’ on Sunday 9 June. Led by an expert guide, you’ll explore some of London’s most striking Brutalist buildings, including the Barbican and Trellick Tower. You’ll also discover how this architectural style has influenced contemporary design.

Heading: New Menswear Store in King’s Cross

If you’re in need of some new clothes, then head to King’s Cross this weekend. A new menswear store, The Sports Edit, has just opened on Granary Square. The store stocks a range of premium activewear, from running shoes to gym bags.

One brand to look out for is Iffley Road, who create stylish running gear that’s both functional and fashionable. Their classic running shorts are a must-have for any fitness enthusiast. The store also offers a gait analysis service to help you find the perfect pair of running shoes.

Heading: Rooftop Cinema in Peckham

Looking for a unique cinema experience? The Rooftop Film Club is back in Peckham this summer, showing a range of classic and contemporary films on the roof of the Bussey Building. With panoramic views of the London skyline, it’s the perfect place to watch a movie under the stars.

This weekend’s screenings include the 1986 cult classic ‘Labyrinth’ starring David Bowie, and the Oscar-winning ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ about the life of Freddie Mercury. There’s also a bar serving cocktails, beer and wine, as well as a selection of street food stalls.

Heading: Street Party in Shoreditch

If you’re in the mood for a party, then head to Shoreditch on Sunday 9 June for the Hoxton Street Party. The event celebrates the vibrant culture of the area, with live music, street food and entertainment.

Highlights include a performance from the Hackney Colliery Band, who fuse jazz, funk and hip-hop to create a unique sound. There’s also a market selling handmade crafts and vintage clothing, as well as a range of food stalls serving everything from burgers to vegan snacks.

Heading: Art Exhibition in Chelsea

For an afternoon of culture, head to the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea to see their latest exhibition ‘Beyond the Road’. The immersive show combines art, music and technology to create a sensory experience like no other.

Visitors can explore a series of interactive installations, including a virtual reality ride through a forest, and a 360-degree projection of an underwater world. There’s also a soundtrack created by the likes of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja.

Heading: Food Festival in Greenwich

If you’re a foodie, then head to Greenwich this weekend for the ‘Taste of London’ festival. The event brings together some of the city’s best restaurants and chefs, offering visitors the chance to sample a range of dishes and drinks.

Highlights include a cooking demonstration from Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, and a ‘British Tapas’ menu from The Cinnamon Club. There’s also a range of workshops and masterclasses, covering everything from wine tasting to sushi making.

