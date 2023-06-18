Weekend ATV accident claims life of Ridgeland boy







Ridgeland Boy Dies in Weekend ATV Accident

A young boy from Ridgeland tragically lost his life in an ATV accident over the weekend. The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon, and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.Details of the accident are unclear, but it is believed that the boy was riding the ATV on his family’s property when the accident occurred. Emergency services were called to the scene, but unfortunately, they were unable to save the boy’s life.The boy’s family and the Ridgeland community are mourning the loss of such a young life. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.